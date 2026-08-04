American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $248 million.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $248 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.94 billion.

American Financial shares have climbed almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $140.60, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFG

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