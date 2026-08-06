American Express Suspends Green Card Applications

In June 2026, American Express sent notice to cardholders that the American Express® Green Card would be renamed the Classic…

In June 2026, American Express sent notice to cardholders that the American Express® Green Card would be renamed the Classic Green Card on Aug. 20, 2026. As of last week, its application page was pulled from the AmEx website. However, AmEx hasn’t announced what will replace it. Here’s what we know about the changes.

What Made the AmEx Green Card Special?

The existing American Express Green Card offered an affordable alternative to the American Express Platinum Card® with bonus points on travel and dining purchases. It has a reasonable $895 annual fee, and eligible applicants could earn a solid welcome bonus. With the Green Card, you earn three points per dollar on all eligible travel purchases, eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide and all eligible transit purchases. Membership Rewards Points earned could be redeemed for travel, cash back and gift cards, or you can transfer them to hotel and airline partners.

Plus, it includes reimbursement of up to $219 per year when you use the card to buy a CLEAR+ membership. When making purchases outside the U.S., you also save up to 3% with no foreign transaction fees.

[SEE: Best American Express Credit Cards]

Rumors of a Green Card Replacement

Like most banks, American Express is refreshing its card lineup with increased annual fees, updated bonus categories and added benefits that help absorb the sting of those higher costs. According to rumors, the potential AmEx Green Card replacement could have the following changes:

— Increased annual fee. The annual fee could increase from $150 to somewhere in the range of $195 to $250.

— Travel bonus category changes. Instead of offering bonus points on all eligible travel purchases, you may have to book reservations through AmEx Travel in order to earn four points per dollar. While this bonus is higher, it is more restrictive if you can’t book directly.

— Additional bonus categories. Reflecting a shift toward lifestyle purchases over travel, the new card may add grocery store and gas station purchases as additional bonus categories.

— Welcome offer updates. AmEx changes welcome bonuses regularly, but the new card may offer a welcome bonus of 60,000 to 80,000 points after you spend $3,000 in three months.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

If you’re looking for a lifestyle card that earns bonus points on everyday purchases, the American Express® Gold Card is an excellent choice. Although it has a $325 annual fee, you may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. The card earns five points per dollar on prepaid hotels through AmEx Travel, four points per dollar at restaurants worldwide (up to $50,000 per calendar year), four points per dollar on groceries at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per year), three points per dollar on flights booked through AmEx Travel or directly and two points per dollar on prepaid car rentals through AmEx Travel. Plus, each year, you’ll get up to $120 in dining credits, up to $120 in Uber Cash, up to $100 in Resy credits and up to $84 in Dunkin’ credits.

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American Express Suspends Green Card Applications originally appeared on usnews.com