Alliance Laundry: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $68.7…

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $68.7 million.

The Ripon, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of commercial laundry systems posted revenue of $476.8 million in the period.

Alliance Laundry shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALH

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