Allegiant Travel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $943.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Allegiant Travel shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $104.92, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGT

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