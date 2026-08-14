All In FutureTech Alliance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (AIFA) on Friday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (AIFA) on Friday reported a loss of $560,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $8.94.

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