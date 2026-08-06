Alector: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $23 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $866,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.83. A year ago, they were trading at $1.43.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALEC

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