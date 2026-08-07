Agenus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Friday reported a loss of $550,000 in its…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Friday reported a loss of $550,000 in its second quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period.

Agenus shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $6.96, an increase of 46% in the last 12 months.

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