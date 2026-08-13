Afya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $39…

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $39 million.

The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $192.4 million in the period.

Afya shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.41, a decrease of 10% in the last 12 months.

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