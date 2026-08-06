Aflac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $825 million. On…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $825 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.22 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.

Aflac shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $126.23, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFL

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