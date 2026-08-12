Aevex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aevex Corp. (AVEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aevex Corp. (AVEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

The Solana Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The defense company specializing in drones posted revenue of $201.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVEX

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