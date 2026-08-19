Accuray: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $1.9…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $100.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $49.2 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $401.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 29 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.51.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.