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Accuray: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 19, 2026, 4:29 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $100.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $49.2 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $401.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 29 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.51.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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