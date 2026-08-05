AC Immune: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.4…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.27. A year ago, they were trading at $2.20.

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