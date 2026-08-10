Aaon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $56.7 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $56.7 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $627 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.7 million.

Aaon shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAON

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