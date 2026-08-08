8 Solana ETFs Trading Now

Although it’s a relatively new cryptocurrency and blockchain platform, Solana (SOL) is one of the crypto ecosystem’s most intriguing innovations,…

Although it’s a relatively new cryptocurrency and blockchain platform, Solana (SOL) is one of the crypto ecosystem’s most intriguing innovations, offering users fast-paced and low-cost transactions that open the door to decentralized finance (DeFi) and more effective nonfungible token (NFT) trading.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Solana is a highly flexible network, thanks to its high level of functionality. This makes it well positioned to be a major player in the blockchain buildout among many leading financial institutions.

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Already, major fintech leaders like Visa Inc. (ticker: V), Circle Internet Group Inc. (CRCL), PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) and Stripe have begun using Solana’s blockchain to settle stablecoin transfers, tokenize assets and launch their own cryptocurrencies. Moody’s has also integrated its industry-standard credit ratings with Solana to cover tokenized bonds and fixed-income securities.

The reason for Solana’s strength in the crypto ecosystem is that it’s a modern and dynamic blockchain network. This means that it can handle thousands of transactions every second using its proof-of-history and proof-of-stake design.

Solana also has no extra layers, meaning that users don’t need separate Layer-2 networks to access low prices. As a result, average transaction fees when using SOL tend to range between $0.001 and $0.017, making it an industry leader when it comes to DeFi and NFT trading.

It’s also the reason that many crypto bulls remain positive about the future of Solana, even more so than its more famous counterparts like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH).

With Solana firmly entrenched on Wall Street thanks to the arrival of its own spot ETFs, joining BTC and ETH ETFs, it’s easier than ever to build your exposure to this blockchain network with potential in the future of finance. With this in mind, let’s take a deeper look at the best SOL exchange-traded funds today:

Solana ETF Expense Ratio Assets Under Management Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) 0.20% $623 million Grayscale Solana Staking ETF (GSOL) 0.19% $99.7 million 21Shares Solana ETF (TSOL) 0.21%* $3.2 million Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL) 0.25% $126 million VanEck Solana ETF (VSOL) 0.30% $14.8 million Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF (QSOL) 0.25% $4.3 million Volatility Shares Solana ETF (SOLZ) 1.64% $89 million REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) 0.75% $71.9 million

*Temporary 0% fee waiver.

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL)

As the world’s first U.S. exchange-traded product offering 100% direct exposure to spot Solana, the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF is arguably the biggest and brightest entity on Wall Street for investors looking to incorporate SOL into their strategies.

The ETF also automatically captures network staking rewards, which can be critical for growing your holdings in a passive way.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Arca), the fund has a highly competitive management fee of 0.2% and holds around $623 million in assets under management (AUM) as of mid-August, looking like a strong start.

Grayscale Solana Staking ETF (GSOL)

One of the key differences between the Grayscale Solana Staking ETF and other exchange-traded funds on this list is that GSOL was originally launched in 2021 as a private placement trust before officially uplisting to the NYSE Arca last year.

The fund has recently been massively restructured to improve its level of competitiveness in the digital asset market, and offers investors direct exposure to the price of the Solana cryptocurrency alongside staking yields for strong rewards over time.

GSOL has an annual management fee of 0.19% as well as a competitive staking fee around 7%, making it a strong option if you’re looking for more attractive costs. The fund has $99.7 million in AUM.

21Shares Solana ETF (TSOL)

Another fund that offers investors direct and regulated exposure to the spot price performance of Solana is the 21Shares Solana ETF. The fund trades on the Cboe BZX Exchange and has its own specialized mechanism to capture native on-chain staking rewards for investors, opening the door to compounded earnings in a more passive manner, a little similar to dividend payouts.

TSOL has a net expense ratio of 0.21% but features a temporary 0% sponsor fee waiver that’s set to remain active until July 2027, making the fund a fairly cost-effective option for investors for the time being.

With around $3.2 million in AUM, TSOL may be a little more exposed to price volatility than its peers, but the fund still remains an agile option thanks to its competitive fees and access to staking rewards.

[Read: What’s the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy? 6 Contenders]

Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL)

Managed by one of the most trusted names in financial services, the Fidelity Solana Fund is an exchange-traded product on the NYSE Arca that tracks the price performance of Solana based on the Fidelity Solana Reference Rate.

The fund also implements staking in a slightly different way. Unlike some earlier spot crypto products, FSOL actively stakes its SOL holdings through institutional custodians, with rewards accrued directly back into the fund’s net asset value (NAV) to help lower the impact of fees and improve tracking performance.

With around $126 million in AUM, the fund also has a strong foundation, and its contractual expense ratio of 0.25% is fairly competitive, too.

VanEck Solana ETF (VSOL)

Managed by another big name in the world of exchange-traded funds, the VanEck Solana ETF uses the MarketVector Solana Benchmark Rate as an accurate benchmark to track the performance of SOL.

The fund also features a management fee of 0.3% and contains a staking mechanic that distinctly reflects rewards earned from staking a portion of the trust’s underlying SOL.

Although the fund’s total net assets of around $14.8 million could leave it a little more exposed to volatility, its net staking yield of 4.25% is a fairly solid return for investors.

Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF (QSOL)

Tracking the price of Solana using the Lukka Prime Solana Reference Rate, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF also allows investors to benefit from staking rewards while featuring a fairly competitive expense ratio of 0.25%.

The fund trades on the Cboe BZX Exchange and is a relative newcomer to the market, having been launched in December 2025. With around $4.3 million in AUM, the fund is smaller than its peers but remains a solid option given its exposure to staking.

Volatility Shares Solana ETF (SOLZ)

Listed on the Nasdaq, the Volatility Shares Solana ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that provides investors with 1x long exposure to the daily price movements of Solana.

This means that rather than being a fund that directly holds SOL tokens, it achieves its investment objective by investing in cash-settled SOL futures contracts that are traded on regulated exchanges like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), as well as swap agreements.

Because it opens the door to trading based on Solana’s volatility, the expense ratio of this fund is a little higher at 1.64%, which includes collateral management costs. It has about $89 million in AUM.

REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK)

Finally, we have the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, which is the first U.S.-listed ETF that combines direct exposure to the spot price of Solana with blockchain-native, on-chain staking rewards.

Launched last year, the actively managed fund trades on the Cboe BZX Exchange to capture Solana network yields without requiring manual token delegation or crypto infrastructure management.

This innovative approach to staking means that SSK’s expense ratio is a little higher at 0.75%, but its on-chain staking yield is automatically converted and paid out to shareholders as monthly cash distributions, making the fund closely aligned with traditional dividend stocks. It has $71.9 million in AUM so far.

Choosing the Right SOL ETF

Solana is a great blockchain network to buy into if you’re bullish on the future of crypto because of its higher levels of utility. Rather than acting as a store of wealth, SOL supports many different crypto projects and is already being actively used by major financial institutions for innovative products.

It’s difficult to see the future of crypto without Solana in the mix, and these eight specialized ETFs are excellent for helping you to take advantage of its key role within the landscape while also making the most of staking rewards.

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8 Solana ETFs Trading Now originally appeared on usnews.com