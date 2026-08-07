7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now

The best long-term investments are companies that quietly generate dependable earnings year after year, regardless of what’s happening in the…

The best long-term investments are companies that quietly generate dependable earnings year after year, regardless of what’s happening in the economy. That means you can rely on these stable blue-chip companies whether inflation is running hot, geopolitical tensions are making investors nervous, or recession fears crop up once more.

Businesses with durable competitive advantages, including reliable cash flow and shareholder-friendly dividend policies, have historically weathered the storm better than other stocks that may have more flash but also feature more volatility. This is particularly important for investors at or near retirement, who prioritize capital preservation even as they try to grow their nest egg to support their golden years.

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While no stock is completely risk-free, these established blue chips have demonstrated the ability to perform through multiple economic cycles and remain well positioned to continue rewarding investors for many years to come thanks to big market values and above-average dividend yields:

Stock Sector Market value Dividend yield AbbVie Inc. (ticker: ABBV) Healthcare $438 billion 2.8% Chevron Corp. (CVX) Energy $394 billion 3.6% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Healthcare $330 billion 2.5% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Utilities $179 billion 2.9% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Consumer staples $334 billion 3.0% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Communication services $201 billion 5.9% Walmart Inc. (WMT) Consumer staples $916 billion 0.9%

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Sector: Healthcare Market value: $438 billion Dividend yield: 2.8%

AbbVie has become one of the pharmaceutical industry‘s premier income investments since being spun off from Abbott Laboratories more than a decade ago. The company has built an impressive portfolio of blockbuster medicines spanning immunology, oncology, neuroscience and aesthetics, giving it multiple avenues for long-term growth. Healthcare remains one of the stock market’s most defensive sectors because demand for prescription medicines tends to remain steady regardless of broader economic conditions, meaning ABBV has a leg up over more cyclical stocks of the same size. Strong cash generation and a long history of returning capital to shareholders through dividends make AbbVie one of the best safe stocks to buy for defensive long-term portfolios.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Sector: Energy Market value: $394 billion Dividend yield: 3.6%

Energy stocks can experience periods of volatility as commodity prices react to geopolitical events, such as the current war in Iran. Even so, Chevron has repeatedly demonstrated that disciplined management and financial strength can help investors navigate those swings over the long haul. As the second-largest U.S. energy company behind ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. (XOM), Chevron operates one of the world’s premier integrated oil and gas businesses. Perhaps the company’s greatest attraction is its commitment to shareholders, as Chevron has increased its annual dividend for 39 years running. While the energy sector will always be influenced by global events, Chevron’s size, operational excellence and remarkable dividend track record make it one of the safest ways for investors to invest for the long haul.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Sector: Healthcare Market value: $330 billion Dividend yield: 2.5%

Merck has spent more than 130 years building one of the pharmaceutical industry’s strongest reputations through breakthrough research, strategic acquisitions and disciplined financial management. Today, the company’s blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda drives significant revenue, while its vaccine business provides an additional stream of dependable earnings to diversify operations. Management has also invested aggressively in the company’s future through acquisitions including Prometheus Biosciences and Acceleron over the last few years, which will bring new therapies to market to offset eventual patent expirations. The company’s scale also provides flexibility that smaller biotechnology firms simply cannot match, allowing Merck to absorb setbacks while continuing to pursue promising new treatments for many years to come.

[Read: 9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years]

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Sector: Utilities Market value: $179 billion Dividend yield: 2.9%

Utility stocks have long been favorites among conservative investors because electricity remains an essential service with strong demand in any economic environment. NextEra stands out even within this defensive sector thanks to its enormous scale and leadership in renewable energy generation. As the largest publicly traded utility company in the United States, NextEra serves roughly 12 million customers. Additionally, substantial investments in wind and solar generation position NEE to benefit from the evolution of America’s energy infrastructure in the age of climate change. High barriers to entry and significant regulatory oversight mean competition is tough to come by. With consistent performance and a strong dividend history, NextEra is one of the best safe stocks to buy now.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $334 billion Dividend yield: 3.0%

Procter & Gamble has spent nearly two centuries building one of the most recognizable consumer brands portfolios in the world. The company’s products include Tide and Downy detergents, Crest toothpaste, Bounty and Charmin paper products, and many more. The Cincinnati-based company operates across more than 180 countries, giving it a broad global footprint and a diversified revenue base on top of a reliable mix of essential products. The icing on the cake for income-focused investors is the fact that Procter & Gamble’s dividend growth spans roughly seven decades to demonstrate one of Wall Street’s strongest commitments to returning capital to shareholders. Investors seeking stability, income and long-term wealth preservation will find fewer options more respected than P&G.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sector: Communication services Market value: $201 billion Dividend yield: 5.9%

Verizon offers one of the highest dividend yields among blue-chip stocks, with a reliable payout supported by America’s largest wireless network. Recurring subscription revenue from about 150 million customers is supported by a massive 5G network that would cost rivals trillions to recreate, and the essential role of mobile connectivity in modern life makes this wireless access an essential service for consumers and businesses alike. The company has increased its dividend for more than two decades, highlighting management’s commitment to shareholders, and with one of the market’s highest yields, Verizon is an appealing option for conservative investors seeking income and stability.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $916 billion Dividend yield: 0.9%

Walmart admittedly has the lowest dividend yield of any company on this list. However, it makes up for that shortfall with scale, as it is one of the world’s largest and most influential retailers. WMT features more than 10,000 stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 2 million employees. That enormous scale provides the company with significant purchasing power and supply chain advantages that help it maintain low prices and remain competitive through all types of economic environments.

For investors looking for a safe stock with exceptional durability, Walmart stands out because its products remain in demand regardless of economic conditions. Consumers may change their spending habits during downturns, but Walmart’s low-cost model often makes it a destination for shoppers looking to stretch their budgets. That provides resilience that spans any economic environment and makes WMT a great long-term investment for low-risk portfolios.

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7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/14/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.