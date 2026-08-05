5 Biggest ETF Brands and Their Issuers

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry has produced plenty of success stories for boutique issuers. A recent example is the Roundhill…

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry has produced plenty of success stories for boutique issuers. A recent example is the Roundhill Memory ETF (ticker: DRAM), which became the fastest-growing ETF in history, reaching a peak of roughly $25 billion in assets under management (AUM) within months of its April 2026 launch. That kind of growth shows that an ETF issuer no longer needs to be a traditional asset-management giant to attract substantial assets.

The barriers to launching an ETF have also fallen as white-label platforms have expanded. Firms such as Tidal Financial Group and ETF Managers Group can handle much of the regulatory, operational, compliance and distribution work required to bring an ETF to market. This has allowed smaller asset managers and ETF entrepreneurs to concentrate more heavily on investment strategy and marketing rather than building an entire fund complex from scratch.

Still, boutique products represent only a fraction of the industry’s assets. ETF.com’s ETF League Tables, which track metrics including issuer AUM, market share and net inflows, show the industry’s upper ranks dominated by five names: BlackRock iShares, Vanguard, State Street SPDR, Invesco and Charles Schwab.

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Their dominance reflects more than simply having large numbers of ETFs. These companies benefit from enormous distribution networks, established relationships with financial advisors and institutions, recognizable brands, and marketing budgets that smaller issuers can have difficulty matching.

Economies of scale provide another advantage. Once an ETF attracts billions of dollars, an issuer can potentially charge an extremely low expense ratio while still generating substantial fee revenue. Large asset managers can also cross-subsidize newer products, maintain extensive trading and capital-markets operations and use existing brokerage and advisory relationships to put their ETFs in front of investors.

Being early has helped as well. Several of today’s largest ETF issuers were responsible for products that marked important milestones in the industry’s development. Those advantages can become self-reinforcing, as greater trading volume and larger asset bases make established ETFs increasingly attractive to institutions, advisors and retail investors alike.

Here’s a closer look at five of the biggest ETF brands, their issuers and some notable funds:

— BlackRock iShares

— Vanguard

— State Street SPDR

— Invesco

— Charles Schwab

BlackRock iShares

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with businesses spanning index funds, active management, institutional portfolios, and its Aladdin investment and risk-management technology platform. A major contributor to that scale has been iShares, which according to ETF.com as of Aug. 13, managed $4.69 trillion across 480 U.S.-listed ETFs.

However, iShares did not originate inside BlackRock. Its roots trace back to World Equity Benchmark Shares, a series of country-focused ETFs developed in the 1990s through Morgan Stanley and Barclays Global Investors. The lineup was rebranded as iShares around the turn of the century.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, Barclays agreed to sell iShares to BlackRock in a transaction then valued at roughly $13.5 billion, consisting of $6.6 billion in cash and 37.8 million BlackRock shares. The acquisition gave BlackRock what would become the industry’s broadest ETF lineup.

Of its 480 U.S.-listed ETFs, 288 are equity strategies and another 154 focus on fixed income. That breadth extends across asset classes, investment styles and geographies. iShares is particularly notable for its extensive lineup of single-country ETFs, allowing investors to target markets ranging from major economies to emerging market countries such as Qatar and the Philippines.

Another milestone arrived in January 2024 when U.S. regulators cleared the way for spot Bitcoin ETFs. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of early inflows and has since grown to roughly $46.9 billion in AUM. Despite that rapid growth, the firm’s flagship by size remains the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), with approximately $905 billion in AUM.

Vanguard

Second in ETF.com’s ETF League Tables is Vanguard, which trails iShares only slightly with $4.66 trillion in ETF assets under management, despite offering a much smaller lineup of just 116 ETFs. Part of that difference reflects Vanguard’s relatively late arrival to the industry. The firm did not launch its first ETF until 2001, when it introduced the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).

That slow start partly reflected the skepticism of Vanguard’s late founder and chairman, John Bogle. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bogle once compared ETFs to a shotgun, “great for hunting, but also excellent for suicide,” and elsewhere likened giving investors ETFs to “handing an arsonist a match.”

For an advocate of buying low-cost diversified funds and staying the course, Bogle worried that intraday ETF trading could encourage investors to speculate, market-time and otherwise undermine the long-term discipline passive indexing was supposed to promote.

Ironically, Vanguard subsequently gained a structural advantage in the ETF business. For almost two decades, until its patent expired in 2023, Vanguard held intellectual property covering its ETF share-class structure. This allowed an ETF and mutual fund tracking the same strategy to operate as separate share classes of one underlying portfolio. VTI, for example, is an ETF share class of the same fund that includes the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX). Thanks to this patent, Vanguard’s mutual fund shareholders could indirectly benefit from the ETF share class’s in-kind creation and redemption activity. Vanguard enjoyed this tax advantage exclusively for years, although the patent’s expiration and subsequent regulatory developments have opened the door for other asset managers to pursue similar ETF share classes.

Vanguard’s ETF catalog remains smaller than BlackRock iShares, but competing on cost has long been central to its strategy. The firm has repeatedly reduced expenses as its funds have scaled, including another round of fee cuts in March 2026. That approach has helped drive broader fee compression as competitors responded with increasingly inexpensive index ETFs of their own.

The clearest example is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), the firm’s flagship ETF and currently the world’s largest. VOO has briefly surpassed $1 trillion in assets under management, illustrating how Vanguard has become one of the ETF industry’s dominant players despite Bogle’s early reservations.

State Street SPDR

State Street may be best known as a custodian bank, but its asset-management arm, State Street Investment Management, oversees the third-largest U.S. ETF franchise, with roughly $1.98 trillion in assets under management, according to ETF.com’s ETF League Tables.

“This year alone, we added to our low-cost ETF lineup with the launch of a State Street Nasdaq-100 ETF (QNDX) and saw our State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPYM) selected as the default investment for the Trump Accounts program,” says Matthew Bartolini, managing director and global head of research strategists at State Street Investment Management.

The firm also deserves particular credit for helping kick-start the ETF industry, launching the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) in January 1993 as the first U.S.-listed ETF. SPY remains unusual because it was organized as a unit investment trust (UIT), reflecting the limited regulatory framework at the time. The UIT structure comes with limitations compared with modern open-ended ETFs.

SPY must fully replicate the S&P 500’s holdings, cannot engage in securities lending and cannot immediately reinvest dividends received from its holdings. Another historical curiosity is its termination provision: The trust is scheduled to terminate on Jan. 22, 2118, or 20 years after the death of the last survivor among a group of individuals identified in the original trust agreement, whichever occurs first.

Those quirks have done little to diminish SPY’s appeal among traders. It remains one of the world’s most heavily traded ETFs, with more than 6 million shares changing hands on Aug. 13 and a minuscule 0.01% 30-day median bid-ask spread. Its derivatives market is equally important, with SPY among the relatively small group of ETFs offering zero-days-to-expiration (0DTE) options.

SPY is only one part of State Street’s equity ETF lineup. Another cornerstone is its lineup of 11 Select Sector SPDR ETFs, which divide the S&P 500 according to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors. Investors can then drill down further using State Street’s more targeted industry ETFs, allowing tactical exposure to narrower portions of the U.S. economy.

State Street has also played an important role outside equities. The firm launched SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) in 2004, the first U.S.-listed ETF backed by physical gold, and later introduced the lower-cost SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM). These products helped make physical precious-metals exposure accessible through conventional brokerage accounts.

Finally, State Street has shown a willingness to partner with alternative asset managers for more complex actively managed ETFs. Notable examples include the State Street Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW), developed with hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, and the State Street Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN), which draws on Blackstone’s private credit expertise.

Invesco

Some ETF issuers have a flagship product that comes close to defining the entire brand. For Invesco, the fourth-largest ETF issuer with roughly $992 billion in assets under management across 245 products, that product is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, comprising 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and alone accounts for just under half of Invesco’s ETF assets with approximately $496 billion in AUM. QQQ’s popularity reflects the extraordinary decade-long bull run of U.S. mega-cap growth and technology stocks.

Over the trailing 10 years, the ETF has generated a 20.4% annualized total return, compared with 14.6% for the broader Russell 3000 Index. Even including the collapse of the dot-com bubble shortly after QQQ’s March 1999 inception, the ETF has compounded at 10.6% annually versus 8.8% for the Russell 3000 over the same period.

QQQ itself has evolved. Invesco recently converted the fund from its original UIT structure, similar to SPY’s, into a conventional open-ended ETF. Besides trimming its expense ratio from 0.2% to 0.18%, the change gives QQQ greater operational flexibility, including the ability to reinvest dividends internally. Investors also gained features associated with the modern ETF structure, including greater board oversight and more standardized shareholder reporting and disclosures.

Even before that conversion, Invesco had addressed QQQ’s comparatively high fee by launching the Invesco Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQM). QQQM provides essentially the same benchmark exposure for a lower 0.15% expense ratio and has itself become a major ETF, accumulating roughly $105 billion in AUM. The pairing allows frequent traders to gravitate toward QQQ’s exceptionally liquid market while long-term investors can use the cheaper QQQM.

Invesco’s other major success story takes almost the opposite approach to portfolio construction. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) gives every S&P 500 constituent the same weight at each rebalance rather than allowing the largest companies to dominate. That has made RSP popular among investors seeking to reduce concentration risk, helping the ETF grow to more than $100 billion in AUM.

Charles Schwab

Rounding out the top five is Charles Schwab with roughly $610 billion in ETF assets under management. Of these five firms, Schwab has by far the smallest ETF lineup at just 33 products, reflecting its relatively late arrival to the market. Its oldest ETFs date only to 2009, decades after State Street launched SPY and several years after Vanguard entered the business.

Schwab’s larger competitive advantage has historically been its brokerage platform. That presence expanded substantially with its 2019 agreement to acquire TD Ameritrade, combining two of the largest U.S. retail brokerage businesses. Schwab has since been able to pair that enormous distribution network with its own lineup of low-cost ETFs.

Despite having relatively few funds, Schwab has produced some heavyweights. Chief among them is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which has developed a cult-like following in online investing communities such as Reddit, with its own dedicated fanbase.

For a 0.06% expense ratio, SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which requires a 10-year history of dividend payments before ranking eligible stocks using dividend yield, five-year dividend growth, return on equity and free cash flow to total debt. The benchmark also excludes real estate investment trusts (REITs), helping produce a fairly tax-efficient 3.2% 30-day SEC yield.

The rest of Schwab’s ETF lineup is fairly vanilla, but largely by design. Low fees and broad index exposure are recurring themes, allowing investors to construct globally diversified portfolios spanning U.S. and international stocks. Its fixed-income lineup similarly covers Treasurys, corporate debt and tax-advantaged municipal bonds.

Schwab has also shown a willingness to compete aggressively on price when entering established ETF categories. The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB), for example, charges just 0.03%, substantially undercutting older competitors such as the State Street SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) at 0.4% and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) at 0.49%. That approach is consistent with Schwab’s broader history of using low costs to attract and retain brokerage assets.

More recently, Schwab extended its ETF lineup into an area traditionally dominated by money market mutual funds with the Schwab Government Money Market ETF (SGVT). Charging a 0.28% expense ratio, SGVT gives investors an exchange-traded alternative for short-term, high-quality credit exposure.

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5 Biggest ETF Brands and Their Issuers originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/17/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.