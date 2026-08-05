5 Best-Performing AI Stocks of 2026

During a gold rush, the greatest fortunes aren’t always made by those looking for gold. Sometimes it’s the companies selling…

During a gold rush, the greatest fortunes aren’t always made by those looking for gold. Sometimes it’s the companies selling the picks, shovels and gold pans. The artificial intelligence boom is developing its own version of this, as evidenced by the best-performing AI stocks of 2026.

“The clearest signal is that investors are rewarding the ‘picks and shovels’ of AI over the flashier application layer,” says Daniel Milan, investment advisor representative and managing partner at Cornerstone Financial Services in Southfield, Michigan. “That tells us the market currently believes the biggest bottleneck, and therefore the biggest profit opportunity, is in the physical capacity needed to build AI, not just the software running on top of it.”

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That explains why the five companies on this list aren’t chatbot developers or major cloud platforms. Instead, they’re the businesses supplying the infrastructure necessary for AI to learn, operate and expand. And not one is a member of the Magnificent Seven leaders who’ve been shaping the AI narrative for years now.

This “broadening of the AI investment cycle” is benefiting “companies with exposure to networking, optical connectivity, power, cooling and software that can support AI adoption rather than one-time hardware spending,” says Bruce Kahn, lead portfolio manager of the Shelton Sustainable Equity Fund (ticker: NEXTX). He sees particular opportunities in networking, optical components and grid infrastructure.

Companies like Sandisk Corp. (SNDK), Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) have posted impressive gains of 200% to 400% this year. By comparison, AI chip leader Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is up 20.2% in 2026.

But there’s a catch: The companies making picks and shovels can still make too many picks and shovels.

“This cannot last forever,” says Joseph Gaffoglio, president and CEO of Mutual of America Capital Management. While these companies have benefited from unprecedented growth in revenue and earnings in the near term, the “long-term winners are less clear.”

Markets can be sensitive to any hint of a pullback in AI spending, he says. “This could be driven by any number of reasons, including fears around how well all of the capex can be monetized, especially if companies and individuals show that they do not continually need to upgrade to a more recent and powerful AI model.”

For this reason, it’s best to treat the following list as a “research starting point” rather than a ready-made buy list, Milan says. You should understand a company’s valuation, growth projections and fundamentals — and recognize that a substantial amount of good news may already be priced in, he says.

With that in mind, here are five of the best-performing AI stocks in 2026 so far:

AI Stock YTD Performance Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) 410.7% Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) 263.8% Micron Technology Inc. (MU) 207.7% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) 195.9% Western Digital Corp. (WDC) 152.3%

Sandisk Corp. (SNDK)

Semiconductor equipment

and memory companies have benefited the most from the immense AI capital expenditure, according to Gaffoglio. Sandisk is a perfect example of this. The global semiconductor memory company specializes in NAND flash technology, which stores data even when a device is turned off.

Its latest earnings report supports the thesis behind the picks-and-shovels approach. Full-year 2026 revenue was up 175% year over year. Its data center segment led the charge with a whopping 437% gain in revenue year over year, establishing it as a “key growth pillar,” CEO David Goeckeler said in the company’s earnings release.

However, after an extraordinary surge in the first half of the year, SNDK stock has pulled back, in part due to lower earnings expectations for the start of 2027.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Unlike more specialized firms on this list that focus on a single component of the AI buildout, Dell is selling fully assembled picks and shovels. Its AI infrastructure combines AI-optimized PowerEdge servers with storage and networking, giving enterprises and other large customers a deployable, end-to-end platform. The approach is working well: First-quarter fiscal 2027 AI revenue reached a record $16.1 billion, an incredible 757% increase year over year. As a result, management increased its full-year AI server revenue guidance to $60 billion.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

AI processors cannot work efficiently without enormous quantities of fast memory, putting Micron near the center of the infrastructure boom. Micron makes the types of high-speed computer memory needed to feed data into AI systems so they can run efficiently. The company’s third-quarter fiscal results show just how in-demand this is. It had record revenue of $41.4 billion, nearly $20 billion more than the previous quarter and over $30 billion higher than the same time last year. Cloud memory revenue also more than quadrupled year over year.

The company has an even stronger outlook for next quarter, reflecting “the strategic value of memory in the AI era,” President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra stated in the latest earnings release.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Hard drives may sound old-school for an AI investment, but AI’s enormous data appetite still needs a cost-effective place to store data at scale. This is what Seagate does best. As a leader in mass-capacity data storage, it helps hyperscale cloud providers and other businesses protect, create and manage huge quantities of data. Cloud data center demand is fueling strong results, which management expects to continue into 2027.

Revenue rose 34% for fiscal year 2026 with record profitability and free cash flow. As long as AI needs to eat data to survive and suppliers are willing to pay Seagate’s prices, the future should be bright for STX stock.

Western Digital Corp. (WDC)

After the February 2025 separation of its flash-memory business into independently traded Sandisk, Western Digital has become a more focused hard-drive company. Those hard drives “power certainty in the AI-driven data economy,” according to the company.

Its fourth-quarter 2026 results support the investment case for this pick-and-shovel approach. Fiscal Q4 revenue grew 44% year over year, and the first quarter of 2027 is expected to be equally strong. Still, Western Digital’s results remain sensitive to hyperscaler spending, hard-drive pricing and shifts in customers’ purchasing and inventory patterns. “A useful takeaway is looking not only at what is doing great now, but what will be needed to continue to support the growth of AI,” says Steve Azoury, owner of Azoury Financial in Troy, Michigan.

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5 Best-Performing AI Stocks of 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com