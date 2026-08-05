5 Best Cheap Stocks Under $5 to Buy Right Now

Stocks priced under $5 often get dismissed as speculative, risky or simply cheap for a reason. To be fair, many…

Stocks priced under $5 often get dismissed as speculative, risky or simply cheap for a reason. To be fair, many of them are. Low share prices can reflect weak balance sheets, unproven business models or companies that have yet to earn investor trust. But that doesn’t mean investors should write off the entire category.

“Many of the names that we own were once $5 stocks,” says Chris Retzler, portfolio manager of the Needham Small Cap Growth Fund (ticker: NESGX). “That is not a bad place to be starting for value investors who are willing to do a lot of homework.”

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Low-Priced Stocks: Opportunity or Value Trap?

The key is knowing the difference between a low-priced stock and a low-quality business. A company trading under $5 may be an early-stage growth story or a turnaround candidate, or it may be a value trap with little path to profitability.

That’s why share price alone tells investors very little about whether a stock is actually cheap. Investors also need to consider factors such as a company’s market capitalization, earnings, cash flow, debt load and future growth prospects.

Retzler says the bull market is beginning to broaden as some of the largest companies move beyond buybacks and dividends and start putting more capital to work in their businesses. “One company’s capital expenditure can become another company’s revenue source,” he says.

This can benefit smaller companies in areas such as semiconductors, computer memory, rare earth materials, optical components, power infrastructure, data centers and military modernization, Retzler says. But promising stocks under $5 aren’t limited to technology. Investors can find companies at this price point across industries, including healthcare, energy and consumer goods.

Retzler also points to healthier equity capital markets and improving merger-and-acquisition activity as signs the environment for smaller companies may be improving.

How to Evaluate Cheap Stocks Under $5

Still, investors shouldn’t confuse opportunity with easy money. Low-priced stocks can move fast in both directions, and momentum can push prices beyond what the fundamentals justify. “You need to be price-disciplined in your purchases,” Retzler says.

Before buying a company’s shares, he recommends looking closely at the strength of the board of directors and management team. That includes insider ownership, open-market stock purchases, end-market demand, access to capital and the experience of individual board members.

Investors should also look for a diverse mix of corporate, operational, legal and transactional expertise. If the company operates globally, Retzler says, its board should include international experience to help navigate cross-border business. If the company was venture-backed, investors can also review the track record of the venture capitalists that helped bring it public.

Finally, vet not just the industry the company is in, but also the industries it serves. The best cheap stocks are not just low-priced; they have credible leadership, access to capital and a realistic path to benefit from larger spending trends.

With all of this in mind, here are five cheap stocks under $5 that merit a closer look:

Cheap Stock Market capitalization Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB) $14.9 billion Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) $2.5 billion Indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) $855.7 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) $1.5 billion Ambev SA (ABEV) $42.9 billion

Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB)

If you’ve traveled in Southeast Asia, chances are you’ve used or seen a Grab vehicle on the road. The “super-app” provides ride-hailing, food and package delivery, digital payments, lending and other financial services in over 900 cities across eight countries in the region.

Its diversified business segments are proving increasingly profitable. The company reported record second-quarter revenue and a $215 million increase in profit year over year. The company also raised its full-year guidance and announced another $750 million in share repurchases, suggesting management believes the stock is undervalued.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Clover Health is a next-generation healthcare platform that offers Medicare Advantage plans supported by its Clover Assistant technology, which gives physicians data-driven personal insights into patients at the point of care.

Its business is going strong. Clover’s Medicare Advantage membership increased 48% year over year in the second quarter of 2026. This helped drive a 56% increase in revenue for the same period. More importantly, the company went from a $10.6 million loss in the second quarter last year to a $28 million profit for the second quarter this year. Management also raised its 2026 guidance and now expects between $20 million and $35 million in GAAP net income for the year.

Indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Indie Semiconductor develops semiconductors and software for industrial applications like humanoid robotics and advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, including radar, LiDAR, computer vision and in-cabin monitoring systems. LiDAR helps vehicles see, process and react to the world around them, something that’s becoming more important as vehicles are increasingly autonomous.

That opportunity appears to be gaining momentum. Indie recently announced a partnership to provide artificial-intelligence-powered driver and occupant monitoring systems for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s (MOM.F) premium electric SUVs in India. It also had solid second-quarter results, with revenue up 24% year over year with expectations for even higher revenue next quarter. In June, it launched an edge-AI system-on-chip for automotive perception and humanoid robots. It’s still a speculative play, but the opportunities are real.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Kosmos Energy is a deepwater oil and gas producer. Its primary assets are in Ghana, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gulf of Mexico, but it also operates in Equatorial Guinea and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Operations are moving in the right direction with production increasing 12% year over year in the second quarter of 2026. It also generated around $89 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which helped reduce its net debt by more than $400 million in the first half of the year. That said, it still ended the quarter with about $2.6 billion in net debt. This, combined with volatile oil prices, can make KOS a high-risk stock, but if the company continues its forward progress, it could also be a potentially strong long-term pick.

Ambev SA (ABEV)

Ambev has grown from the first brewery in Brazil to the largest brewer in Latin America and one of the largest in the world. Its brands include over two dozen beers, such as Corona, Stella Artois, Skol and Budweiser, along with soft drinks and nonalcoholic beverages. This combination makes it a more defensive business than many other cheap stocks trading under $5.

Its latest results show business is strong. Organic revenue increased 6.1% year over year in the second quarter while normalized profit jumped 23.3% for the same period. Beer was a particularly bright spot for the company, with volumes up by mid-single digits, fueled in part by strong marketing during the FIFA World Cup. Ambev isn’t likely to provide the explosive growth of a small tech company, and it is exposed to currency and economic volatility in Latin America, but its profitability and established brands make it one of the more conservative picks on this list.

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5 Best Cheap Stocks Under $5 to Buy Right Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/14/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.