11 Ways to Prepare for Your Freshman Year of College

Set yourself up for success Starting college is an exciting chapter, but it can also feel overwhelming. For many students,…

Set yourself up for success

Starting college is an exciting chapter, but it can also feel overwhelming. For many students, freshman year is their first time living away from home, managing their own schedules and navigating unfamiliar academic expectations. “Many students feel pressured to have everything figured out before arriving on campus,” says Keith Humphrey, vice president for student affairs at the University of Northern Colorado. “Let that pressure go. Be open to learning new things, meeting new people and having experiences you didn’t think you would, because that’s why you’re going to college.” While it’s impossible to prepare for every challenge, experts say taking these 11 intentional steps before the semester starts can make the transition easier.

Start preparing before move-in day

Preparing for college doesn’t begin when students move into their dorm room — it starts much earlier. “The first year starts the moment that a student decides to accept their offer of admission,” says Kevin Perry, director of the Tatkon Center for New Students at Cornell University in New York. The summer before college is an opportunity to begin thinking about the personal transition to college. Perry recommends talking with family members about expectations, while also preparing to take ownership of daily responsibilities. “Colleges intentionally use the summer to offer things like webinars, newsletters and online modules,” he adds. “These are things that allow students and families to engage over time rather than feeling overwhelmed all at once.”

Practice time management

Many incoming freshmen underestimate how much independent studying college requires, so students should build routines for reviewing notes, completing assignments and seeking tutoring or other academic support when needed, Humphrey says. “College gives students a lot more freedom, but with freedom comes responsibility. It’s all about how you’re using that time.” Humphrey recommends that full-time students think of college as a full-time job, spending roughly 25 to 35 hours each week outside of class studying, preparing for coursework and completing assignments. “Students have to realize that they’re going to spend a lot more time outside of class learning than they are in class,” he adds.

Pay attention to your new college email

Important information regarding campus life, classes or on-campus opportunities might come through email during the summer, so activate your school email account as soon as possible and be sure to check it. Colleges typically email essential details about housing, roommate assignments and meal plan selections, for instance, experts say. Completing housing forms early and staying on top of deadlines helps ensure you secure a living situation and dining plan that best fits your lifestyle and preferences. “We know this is not an email generation, but it is the way their universities are communicating with them,” Humphrey says. Most colleges also have a self-service portal that contains all the information a student will need regarding schedules, credits, financial aid and academic advising.

Practice communicating with professors and campus staff

Strong communication skills can help students build relationships and navigate challenges throughout college. Before arriving on campus, practice writing professional emails, asking questions and introducing yourself to professors, advisers and other staff members. Students should feel comfortable advocating for themselves and seeking support when they need it, Perry says. Building those communication skills early can make it easier to ask questions in class, visit office hours and connect with campus resources before small challenges become bigger ones. “It’s important for families and students to understand that college isn’t just about having everything figured out on day one,” Perry says. “Students are really thriving when they approach the experience with curiosity.”

Spend more time connecting with peers in person

As students prepare for college, experts say it’s important to balance time spent online with opportunities to build meaningful face-to-face relationships. “The relationships (students) build in classrooms and residence halls and clubs and organizations are going to shape their college experience the way social media never cany says. Some colleges, he says, are creating clubs and programs that encourage students to intentionally disconnect from their devices. Project Reboot — a student-led initiative that began as a course at the University of California, Berkeley — for instance, encourages students to build healthier relationships with technology through phone-free hikes, social events and other activities designed to foster face-to-face connection.

Keep in touch with the financial aid office

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA — which colleges use to determine financial aid eligibility — asks for tax information from the “prior prior” year. If a family’s financial situation has changed since then, there are options to get more help to pay for college. Students or families that have had their income affected by a loss of employment, a reduction of work hours, unexpected medical expenses or other factors may be eligible for additional funds to pay for college by writing an appeal letter. Stay in touch with the financial aid office and ask for more financial support if it’s needed, experts say.

Prepare for more rigorous coursework

Many college courses build on previous knowledge and professors assume students enter their classroom with mastery — or at least a competent understanding — of material covered in high school. So it’s important to develop the study habits and mindset needed to succeed in a college classroom ahead of time. Students often underestimate how different college is from high school, particularly when it comes to academic expectations, Humphrey says. During the summer, students should “take time to not only celebrate their academic accomplishments so far — their graduation from high school — but really start to think about being open to new ways of learning, new ways of studying,” he says.

Make the most of orientation activities

Orientation typically begins in the weeks and sometimes months before classes start and can be a way for students to get acclimated and ask questions. Most students are trying to make friends and adjust to a new environment, so don’t be shy, experts say. “Orientation isn’t just about checking boxes before move-in,” Perry says. “It’s about helping students begin to understand the community they’re joining and the support systems that will be available to them.” He encourages students to introduce themselves to orientation leaders and fellow classmates, and learn where to find resources such as academic advising, tutoring and counseling services. After orientation, many schools offer unique first-year experiences that help students further connect with the campus community.

Research ways to get involved

College provides opportunities for students to explore existing interests or embark on new hobbies. Joining a student organization, attending campus events or participating in activities outside the classroom can help freshmen build friendships and feel more connected to their college community. “Involvement isn’t just about joining every organization or filling your schedule,” Perry says. “It’s about finding spaces where you truly feel connected, supported and valued.” Students don’t have to find their perfect fit right away, either. Trying different clubs, attending campus events and meeting new people can help freshmen discover where they feel most at home while building relationships that support their academic and personal success, experts say.

Know where to go for academic help

Colleges offer a range of ways to get academic support. Many schools have writing centers dedicated to helping students with essays and research papers, or career services to assist with interview preparation or career exploration. Students having difficulty in a class or who want to speak with a professor one on one should attend office hours. School libraries also offer knowledgeable staff and resources for studying. These options can be especially valuable for international students who might be struggling with English language skills or students who need accommodations. “Successful college students aren’t the ones who never need help,” Perry says. “They’re the ones who know where to go when they do.”

Remember that college is a time to grow

The transition to college can feel intimidating, but experts say students should remember that growth happens over time. There will be challenges, mistakes and moments of uncertainty. That’s part of the experience. “You don’t need to have everything figured out,” Perry says. “You just need to be ready to continue learning, building connections and taking that last step.” By seeking out support early and getting involved, experts say students are far more likely to persist, thrive and make the most of their college journey.

Find more resources for college success.

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Tips for a successful freshman year

— Start preparing before move-in day

— Practice time management

— Pay attention to your new college email

— Practice communication with professors and campus staff

— Spend more time connecting with others in person

— Keep in touch with the financial aid office

— Prepare for more rigorous coursework

— Make the most of orientation activities

— Research ways to get involved

— Know where to go for academic help

— Remember that college is a time to grow

More from U.S. News

College Move-In Day: Tips for Freshmen

How Parents Can Support the Adjustment to College

7 Things to Do the Summer Before College

11 Ways to Prepare for Your Freshman Year of College originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/14/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.