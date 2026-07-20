Zions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $453 million.

The bank, based in Salt Lake City, said it had earnings of $3.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.74 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $879 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $879.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

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