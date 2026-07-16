NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1885
|1.1885
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|160.50
|159.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3363
|3.3187
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9602
|3.9354
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.6450
|0.6450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.60
|19.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|92.62
|93.27
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1262
|1.1060
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|450.75
|450.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2400
|4.3200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8775
|3.8975
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|337.40
|337.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.8600
|11.9500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1300
|8.2325
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7319
|0.7319
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.3300
|6.2935
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7560
|0.7656
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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