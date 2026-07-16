NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1885 1.1885 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.50 159.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3363 3.3187 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9602 3.9354 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6450 0.6450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.60 19.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 92.62 93.27 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1262 1.1060 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.75 450.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.3200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8775 3.8975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 337.40 337.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8600 11.9500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1300 8.2325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7319 0.7319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3300 6.2935

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7560 0.7656

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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