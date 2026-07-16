Montgomery Co. police are searching for a suspect in a restaurant bathroom stabbing

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place in a Caribbean Restaurant.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place in a Caribbean restaurant in Silver Spring.

On July 10, detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department said an unknown man entered the Georgia Avenue location of The Angry Jerk restaurant’s bathroom at around 10:34 p.m.

He then proceeded to stab another man multiple times before running away from the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the suspect and have released surveillance footage. The man is described as black with long locks of hair. He is about 6 feet tall and around 30 years old, police said.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, tan sneakers and a tan and burgundy baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crime solvers of Montgomery County. Tips may remain anonymous.

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