NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1885 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1885 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.50 154.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1574 3.4986 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8138 4.1566 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5050 0.6450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.95 18.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.21 91.62 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1411 1.0962 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 449.75 449.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1700 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1525 4.2625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.50 337.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.8500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8900 8.1250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6986 0.7319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2150 6.2335

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7493 0.7592

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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