NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1905 1.1885 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1905
|1.1885
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|156.50
|154.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1574
|3.4986
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8138
|4.1566
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5050
|0.6450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.95
|18.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|91.21
|91.62
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1411
|1.0962
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|449.75
|449.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1700
|4.2500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1525
|4.2625
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|325.50
|337.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.7100
|11.8500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8900
|8.1250
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6986
|0.7319
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.2150
|6.2335
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7493
|0.7592
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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