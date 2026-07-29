WEC Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $299.2 million. The…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $299.2 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $5.51 to $5.61 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEC

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