Visa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.63…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.23 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $11.63 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.37 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on V at https://www.zacks.com/ap/V

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