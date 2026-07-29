Vermilion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported profit of $97 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported profit of $97 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 62 cents.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $400.4 million in the period.

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