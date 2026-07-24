Verizon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $3.84…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $3.84 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $34.25 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.31 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VZ

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