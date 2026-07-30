Veracyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $150.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.4 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $596 million.

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