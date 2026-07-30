Upbound Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported profit of $21.6 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported profit of $21.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

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