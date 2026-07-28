Two Harbors Investments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Tuesday reported…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Tuesday reported net income of $62.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $83.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.