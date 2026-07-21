Trump Imposes 50% Tariff on Canadian Goods. Here’s What Will Cost the Most

President Donald Trump has announced a new 50% tariff on a broad range of Canadian imports, escalating trade tensions between…

President Donald Trump has announced a new 50% tariff on a broad range of Canadian imports, escalating trade tensions between two of North America’s largest trading partners.

The tariffs, announced July 20, are scheduled to take effect Aug. 19 under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. The White House says the action is intended to respond to what it describes as Canada’s discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports, particularly in the automotive, dairy and alcoholic beverage industries.

The administration also said the duties will apply to many goods regardless of whether they qualify under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. However, several categories, including energy, potash, fish, critical minerals and products already subject to certain national security tariffs, are exempt.

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Trump’s 50% Canadian Tariffs: What to Know

According to the White House, the tariffs are designed to offset trade barriers the administration says disadvantage certain American exports. The tariffs cover nearly $20 billion in Canadian imports and are expected to take effect 30 days after the proclamation was signed.

Canada has criticized the move and signaled it’s considering its response, while economists have warned that new import duties could raise prices for businesses and consumers that rely on Canadian products.

“I tell clients: Buy the durable good now, not the perishable one. Timing beats panic every time,” says Jeff Judge, a certified financial planner and managing partner at Chesapeake Financial Planners. “This is a good moment to separate ‘I want this’ from ‘I need this,’ and that distinction saves real money.”

What Will Cost Most Under Trump’s New Tariffs?

Although the new tariffs cover hundreds of Canadian imports, the biggest impact is expected to fall on products tied to the three industries the Trump administration specifically targeted: automotive, dairy and alcoholic beverages.

The White House said the tariffs are intended to respond to what it views as Canada’s discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports in those sectors.

For consumers, that could eventually translate into higher prices for:

— Imported cheeses and other dairy products

— Canadian beer, wine and liquor

— Certain automotive parts used in vehicle repairs

While some finished vehicles remain subject to separate federal auto tariffs, the extensive list of affected parts could still increase repair and maintenance costs over time as manufacturers and suppliers adjust to higher import costs. Construction materials, furniture, clothing, sporting goods and other manufactured products are also included on the tariff list.

Whether consumers ultimately pay higher prices will depend on how much of the added cost importers, retailers and manufacturers absorb. However, economists generally expect at least some tariff costs to be passed on to consumers, particularly for products with limited domestic alternatives.

“Look at domestic or non-Canadian alternatives before assuming the tariffed product is still your best option. Sometimes it still is. Often, it isn’t once you run the numbers,” Judge says. “For anything discretionary, wait. Tariff situations shift fast.”

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How to Save Money on Canadian Goods

Consumers may be able to limit the impact of higher prices by comparing brands, choosing U.S.-made alternatives when available or purchasing affected products before the tariffs take effect.

For larger purchases, such as home improvement materials or vehicles that could be affected by supply chain costs, shopping around and obtaining multiple quotes may help offset price increases.

Consumers may also find lower prices by waiting to see whether retailers absorb part of the tariff costs or shift to alternative suppliers.

Some financial experts have a different view. “I would suggest that someone wanting something from Canada should just wait. The White House’s position is that they won’t tolerate ‘X’, and until things change, they will impose punitive tariffs,” says Michael McMeans, a certified financial planner at Silverling Financial. “I would expect that Canada would follow suit eventually and probably before implementation of the tariff actually happens.”

While it remains unclear how broadly the tariffs will affect retail prices, shoppers who regularly purchase Canadian imports may begin noticing changes after the duties take effect in August.

“The bigger lesson for clients isn’t about Canada specifically,” Judge says. “It’s that trade policy moves faster than most people’s spending decisions do, and the households who ask, ‘Is this urgent or is this fear?’ before they buy, come out ahead almost every time.”

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Trump Imposes 50% Tariff on Canadian Goods. Here’s What Will Cost the Most originally appeared on usnews.com