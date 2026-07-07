Best Adaptive Equipment for ADLs: A Senior’s Guide to Independence

For many people, as they age, the “little things” that once felt effortless like buttoning a shirt, grabbing a jar…

For many people, as they age, the “little things” that once felt effortless like buttoning a shirt, grabbing a jar from the pantry or remembering a morning pill, start to feel like major hurdles.

However, aging in place doesn’t have to be a struggle, as there are a wide variety of products specifically made to help with daily tasks. These routines are often referred to as activities of daily living (ADLs), which are tasks that we do every day to maintain daily life, such as getting dressed, eating and using the bathroom.

[READ: Why Activities of Daily Living Are Important for Living Independently]

What Is Adaptive Equipment for ADLs?

The term adaptive equipment for ADLs can refer to any tool that helps an older adult better care for themselves and complete the activities of daily living on their own. Such devices can range from high-tech smart pill dispensers that manage your meds to low-tech grabbers that help you get a better grip on a doorknob.

“As we age, tasks that are often taken for granted can become very complex, especially when someone has a cognitive condition,” says Adria Thompson, a speech-language pathologist and professor at Eastern Kentucky University who specializes in dementia and other cognitive impairment issues.

Adaptive equipment can bridge the gap between needing help and staying independent. Here, we detail the best adaptive devices that can help you or your older loved one stay independent longer.

[SEE: Tools and Devices to Improve Life and Mobility With Arthritis]

Who Needs Adaptive Equipment?

Anyone may need adaptive equipment from time to time. For example, if you’ve ever used a silicone mat to help you open a stuck jar lid, you’ve used adaptive equipment.

In the context of aging, adaptive equipment typically refers to a device or tool that helps the older adult work around a chronic condition, physical or cognitive disability, mobility limitations or other challenges associated with aging. These may be related to specific health changes or conditions, including:

— Arthritis or another chronic musculoskeletal condition

— Fatigue

— Side effects of certain medications

— Neurological conditions such as dementia or Parkinson’s disease

— Recovery from surgery or injury

— Sensory or vision loss

Types of Adaptive Equipment for ADLs at a Glance

Many types of tools can help you simplify the activities of daily living, such as helping you take medication on time, navigating the kitchen, moving around and reaching items. Here’s how they compare.

Assistive Device Category Examples Uses Best For Medication management tools — — — Automatic or smart pill dispensers — — — Pharmacy-prepared blister packs — — — Smartphone medication reminders — — — — — Sort medications into properly timed doses — — — Dispense medications on schedule — — — Remind users to take medications — — — Notify caregivers of missed doses — — — Simplify complex medication schedules — — — — — Older adults taking multiple medications — — — People with mild cognitive impairment — — — Individuals who forget to take their medications frequently — — — Family caregivers monitoring medication adherence — — Mobility aids — — — Canes — — — Walkers — — — Wheelchairs — — — Mobility scooters — — — Stair lifts — — — Ramps — — — Electric lift chairs — — — Hoyer lifts — — — — — Improve mobility — — — Reduce fall risk — — — Assist with transfers — — — Navigate stairs or uneven terrain safely — — — Support independent movement — — People with: — — — Balance problems — — — Muscle weakness — — — Arthritis — — — Injuries or who are recovering from surgery — — — Permanent mobility limitations — — Reacher and grabber tools — — — Reachers — — — Grabbers — — — Sock aids — — — Shoehorns — — Long-handled devices that extend reach to: — — — Reduce bending, straining or stretching — — — Assist with dressing — — — Retrieve objects on the floor or from high shelves — — People with: — — — Back pain — — — Arthritis — — — Joint replacements — — — Limited flexibility — — — Balance problems — — — Reduced shoulder mobility — — Adaptive cooking and eating tools — — — Large-grip and weighted utensils — — — Rocker knives for one-handed cutting — — — Electric can openers — — — Jar openers — — — Elongated straws — — — Two-handled mugs — — — Walker trays — — Make food preparation and eating easier and safer despite limited hand strength, steadiness or dexterity People with: — — — Parkinson’s disease — — — Arthritis — — — Hand injuries — — — Tremors — — — Stroke — — — Reduced grip strength — — Personal hygiene aids — — — Grab bars — — — Nonslip shower mats — — — Long-handled scrub brushes — — — Shampoo trays — — — No-rinse personal products — — — Suction-based nail brushes — — — Shower chairs or benches — — — Handheld shower heads — — — Liquid soap dispensers — — — Two-in-one shampoo and conditioner products to eliminate confusing items — — — Dry shampoo — — — Easy-to-open containers for personal products — — — — — Improve safety while bathing and grooming — — — Maintain personal hygiene — — — Reduce fall risk — — — Increase independence — — Older adults: — — — With limited mobility — — — Who are a fall risk — — — Who have reduced range of motion — — — Are recovering from illness or injury — — Dressing aids — — — Button hooks — — — Zipper pulls and rings — — — Magnetic jewelry clasps — — — Dressing sticks — — — Leg lifter straps — — — Velcro or magnetic closures — — — Elastic waistbands — — — Slip-in shoes without laces or heels — — — Chairs with arms in the dressing area to reduce risk of falling or slipping — — — Nonskid socks — — Devices that assist with putting on and keeping on clothing and shoes without requiring: — — — Fine motor skills — — — Bending — — — Lifting the legs — — People with: — — — Arthritis — — — Tremors — — — Hand weakness — — — Limited finger dexterity — — — Limited flexibility — — — Lower body weakness — — — Recent surgeries or injuries — — — Stroke or Parkinson’s disease — —

Types of Adaptive Equipment for ADLs in Depth

Here’s more about how these devices work, who they’re for and why they can help you stay more independent.

Medication management tools

For many older adults, a simple pill organizer is not enough to keep their medications straight and take the right ones at the appropriate times. In such cases, a smart or automatic pill dispenser may be a good solution.

These high-tech pill dispensers are set to release medications right on schedule and provide a reminder for the person to take that medication. Some devices also send an alert to a caregiver if the person hasn’t taken the medication.

“For people with cognitive impairment, lock-and-release dispensers plus caregiver monitoring are often safer than unmonitored pillboxes,” says Karen Jacobs, clinical professor and program director of the online post-professional doctorate in occupational therapy program at Boston University in Boston.

If you don’t have access to an automatic pill dispenser or it’s too pricey, talk to your pharmacist. Many pharmacies provide a service where they sort your medications into sealed, easy-to-open blister packs that are marked with the time of day they should be taken. You’ll still have to remember to take them, but you can set a recurring alarm or reminder when it’s time to take medications.

[READ: How to Choose the Best Pill Organizer or Dispenser.]

Mobility aids

Mobility aids help you get around even if you have mobility challenges. Examples of widely used mobility aids include:

— Canes

— Electric floor lift chairs

— Hoyer lifts (used to transport someone who is bed-ridden from one place to another, such as from the bed to a wheelchair)

— Ramps

— Scooters

— Stair lifts

— Walkers

— Wheelchairs

The best way to find out what type of mobility aid you need is to work with your primary healthcare provider, an occupational therapist or a physical therapist. These professional can assess the type and level of limitation and recommend appropriate assistive devices.

You should also contact your insurance company, as some plans provide coverage for certain mobility aids, says Sara Kregel, an occupational therapist and owner of Senior Helpers of Sheboygan, an in-home senior care company in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. “In general, essential equipment like walkers or wheelchairs may be covered by traditional Medicare, while more task-specific tools are often not covered.”

When you contact your insurance provider, be sure to request a written coverage determination, which states the exact coverage that your insurance will provide for that device.

You can also ask if you can have a trial period with the device. “Doing so under an occupational therapy practitioner’s guidance prevents poor fit, unsafe use or wasted costs,” Jacobs says.

Reacher/grabber tools

A reacher or grabber tool helps extend your reach.

For example, a reacher with a grabbing mechanism on the end can help you reach kitchen items in a high cupboard without having to use a stepstool or ladder — both of which can increase your risk of falling.

Jacobs, who’s 75, describes herself as very active and still working, but often uses a reacher to retrieve clothing from a deep washing machine or to reach for an object on a high shelf.

Reacher and grabber tools also can help you to reach items closer to the ground. For instance, sock aids and long-handled shoehorns can reduce how far you have to bend when getting dressed.

Cooking and eating tools

If you’re recovering from hand surgery, or have a condition that affects your hand movement, you may find it hard to do your usual tasks in the kitchen, such as chopping veggies or opening cans.

That’s when a whole range of adaptive kitchen tools can come in handy. Some examples of adaptive kitchen tools include:

— Cutlery and utensils with larger grip areas, so you can hold on to them if you have tremors or reduced grip strength

— Weighted utensils that eliminate the impact of hand tremors

— Electric can openers

— Elongated straws

— Jar openers

— Rocker knives that enable you to cut something with one hand

— Two-handed mugs

— Walker trays for moving food to a table while using a walker

Personal hygiene solutions

Bathing can be a daunting task for those with limited mobility or who are prone to falls. Installing grab bars or steps, as well as no- or low-threshold shower entries can be helpful. But there are a few other tools that can also help maintain personal hygiene, including:

— Scrub brushes and sponges on long sticks to reach harder-to-access spots

— Shampoo tray for hair washing in bed

— No-rinse shampoo cap

— One-handed denture brush

— Suction base fingernail brush

— No-rinse or dry shampoo

— No-rinse body wipes

— Nonslip shower mats

— Easy-to-open bottles that are clearly color-coded or marked to prevent confusion as to what’s in them

Dressing and clothing help

Getting dressed can be particularly difficult for some older adults who have restricted range of motion and other physical or cognitive challenges. But a wide range of tools can assist with this process, including:

— Button hooks and zipper pulls to help grasp buttons and zippers

— Zipper rings that provide a better grip on zipper pulls

— Jewelry with magnetic clasps

— Dressing sticks with hook ends that help push or pull on clothing items without bending over

— Leg lifter straps that help get your legs into place if you have limited lower-body mobility

— Elastic shoelaces and fasteners that turn regular shoes into slip-ons

— Long-handled shoe horns

— Sock aids that allow you to slip your sock on more easily

— Adaptive clothing with magnetic or Velcro fasteners

Task-specific tools

There are a variety of lesser-known tools that can make some activities easier:

Task Tool Making the bed Bed MadeEZ mattress lifter Opening doors Doorknob gripper attachments Getting in or out of a car Car caddy strap that attaches to the door frame to provide a sturdy handle for lowering yourself into or rising out of a seat Buckling a seatbelt Easy-reach seatbelt grabber handle Writing Weighted pen/pencil holder

Questions to Ask Yourself to Determine if You Need a Special Device or Tool

Not everyone needs assistive devices, and you may need one for certain types of tasks but not others. Consider the following questions when determining whether you or someone you care for needs a device or tool for activities of daily living:

— Do I have mobility limitations?

— Do I have trouble remembering to do daily tasks?

— Can I consistently manage medications on my own, or do I need help?

— Do these tasks take significantly more time or effort than they used to?

— Have I experienced recent falls or increased balance issues?

— Am I avoiding certain activities because they feel unsafe or physically challenging?

— Do I rely more on others for help with daily tasks than I would like?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then a special device or tool may help. Talk with your primary care provider or an occupational therapist for suggestions on which device or devices will best address your needs.

Tips for Finding the Best Assistive Devices for ADLs

Considering the following can also help you figure out which devices might be best for you:

— Define your specific needs. Before purchasing, clearly identify the challenge you are trying to solve. If you are unsure which adaptive equipment is best for your situation, consult with an occupational or physical therapist to perform a professional functional assessment.

— Compare suppliers and costs. Don’t settle for the first option you find. Shop around at local pharmacies, online retailers and durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers. Be sure to verify price points and check if the tool is covered by your insurance or Medicare.

— Test equipment before committing. Whenever possible, ask if a device can be rented or trialed. Because everyone’s physical requirements are unique, a tool that looks good on paper might not function the way you expect it to or it might be too difficult to operate in practice.

— Prioritize simplicity and ease of use. Fancier, advanced features aren’t always better. The most effective assistive technology is often the most straightforward, so be sure to look for tools that are intuitive, easy to maintain and reliably get the job done without unnecessary complexity.

— Customize the solution to the individual. Avoid buying a device just because it worked for a friend. Remember, when it comes to ADLs, one size rarely fits all, so it’s important to match the tool to your specific physical limitations, home environment and personal goals.

— Maintain your natural strength. While these tools provide vital support, try to avoid over-reliance if your goal is rehabilitation. Use the device to stay safe, but continue working on exercises that help you maintain or build the strength needed to perform tasks independently when possible.

— Seek professional guidance and support. Occupational therapists work with patients to help them function independently and identify adaptive equipment to help assist them with ADLs. Don’t hesitate to ask for help, whether it’s learning the proper technique for using a new tool or recognizing when you need human assistance beyond what a piece of equipment can provide.

Simplifying Daily Tasks

Finding ways to simplify daily tasks can also help you remain independent longer. Occupational therapists often recommend following the 4Ps to make tasks easier and more efficient:

1. Planning. Think ahead to what you want to achieve in a day or week and make a plan for how and when to complete certain tasks. Plan to complete more difficult or complex tasks at times when you know you’ll be more energetic and alert.

2. Pacing. Spread activities out and break larger tasks into smaller, more manageable steps so you can take breaks in between.

3. Prioritizing. Determine which jobs are most important and which can be delayed or eliminated. Tackle tasks in priority order so the most important ones are completed first, when you’re fresher.

4. Problem-solving. Identify potential problems that could contribute to fatigue and devise work-arounds for them. For example, sit down to work when possible, and use assistive devices to reduce physical strain.

FAQs

Is adaptive equipment covered by Medicare?

Medicare Part B covers durable medical equipment that is medically necessary. This generally includes walkers and wheelchairs. However, smaller items such as grabbers, hygiene solutions and kitchen tools are not typically covered. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer an over-the-counter allowance that could allow you to purchase those items, so check your plan’s details.

What is the difference between ADLs and IADLs?

Activities of daily living (ADLs) are basic self-care tasks required for survival, including eating, bathing, dressing and toileting. Instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs) are more complex tasks required for independent living. These include managing finances, grocery shopping, preparing meals and managing medications. Adaptive equipment can help with both categories of tasks.

How do I know which adaptive tool is right for me?

An occupational therapist (OT) can assess which tool will be right for you based on your abilities and needs. They evaluate your specific physical limitations, your cognitive strength and your home environment to recommend tools that prevent falls or strain.

Who can help me find the right assistive devices to help with ADLs?

Your primary care provider or an occupational therapist are best suited to help you figure out what your needs are and finding the right device to support you.

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Best Adaptive Equipment for ADLs: A Senior’s Guide to Independence originally appeared on usnews.com