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Titan International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 6:27 AM

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported net income of $5.8 million in its second quarter.

The West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $484.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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