The Baldwin Insurance Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $39 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $492.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.4 million.

The Baldwin Insurance Group shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.69, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWIN

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