TC Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $733.9 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $733.9 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period.

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