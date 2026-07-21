Synchrony: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $885 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $885 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.59.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.61 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.