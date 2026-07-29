Stepan Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22.9 million in its…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $684.1 million in the period.

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