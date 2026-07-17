South Plains Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Friday reported net income of $19…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Friday reported net income of $19 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Lubbock, Texas, said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.5 million, which matched Street forecasts.

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