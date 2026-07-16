Simmons First National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.7 million.

The bank, based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $355.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $251.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFNC

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