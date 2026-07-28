Seagate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of $5.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.10 per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.18 billion, or $13.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.10 to $7.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

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