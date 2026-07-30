Scorpio Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $387.5 million. The company…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $387.5 million.

The company said it had profit of $7.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.51 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $408.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $391.8 million.

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