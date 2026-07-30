Safehold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.2 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period.

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