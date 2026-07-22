Rogers Communication: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $524.4 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $524.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $4.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCI

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