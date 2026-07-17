Regions Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $570 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $570 million.

The bank, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.91 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RF

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