Red River Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $11.8…

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $11.8 million in its second quarter.

The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.78 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.7 million, matching Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRBI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.