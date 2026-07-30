Ralliant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $57.2 million.…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $57.2 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $567.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $550.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ralliant expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $590 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Ralliant expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.76 to $2.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.