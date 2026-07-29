Qualcomm: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2 billion.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $9.95 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Qualcomm expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.7 billion to $10.5 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QCOM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.