PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $118.8 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $118.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $600 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $618 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $2.21.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $690 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.87 to $8.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTC

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