Princeton Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $7.1 million in its second quarter.
The Princeton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of $1.04 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.5 million, beating Street forecasts.
Princeton Bancorp shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.18, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.
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