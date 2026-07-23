Popular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $278.2 million.

The Hato Rey, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $4.35 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $874 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Popular shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

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